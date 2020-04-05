Lupaka Gold (CVE:LPK) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.01

Lupaka Gold Corp (CVE:LPK)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 4900 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $1.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.02.

About Lupaka Gold (CVE:LPK)

Lupaka Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Peru. It holds interests in the Invicta gold project located in the Lima Region of central Peru. The company was formerly known as Kcrok Enterprises Ltd. and changed its name to Lupaka Gold Corp.

