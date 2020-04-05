Macquarie Group Ltd. Acquires 115,942 Shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX)

Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX) by 14.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 910,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 115,942 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 0.31% of Brixmor Property Group worth $19,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BRX. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 619.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 4,209 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 282.2% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 8,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 6,276 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

BRX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Brixmor Property Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. SunTrust Banks downgraded Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Brixmor Property Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.14.

In related news, Director Sheryl Maxwell Crosland purchased 2,500 shares of Brixmor Property Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.53 per share, for a total transaction of $31,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $250,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James M. Taylor, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.40 per share, with a total value of $124,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 309,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,841,024. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 22,500 shares of company stock valued at $289,625 and have sold 16,868 shares valued at $347,571. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BRX opened at $7.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 8.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.67. Brixmor Property Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $7.51 and a fifty-two week high of $22.74.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.27). Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 23.52%. The business had revenue of $293.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. Brixmor Property Group’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Brixmor Property Group Inc will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 3rd. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.69%.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 425 retail centers comprise approximately 74 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

