Macquarie Group Ltd. Acquires 13,984 Shares of PTC Inc (NASDAQ:PTC)

Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in PTC Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 246,108 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 13,984 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in PTC were worth $18,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PTC. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in shares of PTC in the third quarter valued at $6,818,000. Andra AP fonden lifted its stake in shares of PTC by 4.0% in the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 33,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of PTC in the third quarter valued at $109,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of PTC by 0.5% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 34,694 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,365,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elephas Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of PTC in the third quarter valued at about $2,217,000. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ PTC opened at $55.00 on Friday. PTC Inc has a 52-week low of $43.90 and a 52-week high of $102.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of 141.03 and a beta of 1.22.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $356.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.74 million. PTC had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 13.10%. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that PTC Inc will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Corinna Lathan sold 1,112 shares of PTC stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.61, for a total value of $59,614.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,832 shares in the company, valued at $527,093.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathleen Mitford sold 3,303 shares of PTC stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total transaction of $160,988.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,493.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,915 shares of company stock valued at $256,980 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 9.91% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PTC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of PTC in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of PTC in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 target price on shares of PTC in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of PTC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. PTC has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.14.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an industrial innovation platform to develop and deploy industrial Internet of Things applications; and KEPServerEX solution to provide communications connectivity for industrial automation environments to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

