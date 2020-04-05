Macquarie Group Ltd. Acquires 24,498 Shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 321,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,498 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Graco were worth $16,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GGG. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Graco in the fourth quarter valued at about $365,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Graco in the fourth quarter valued at about $137,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Graco by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,947,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $101,276,000 after purchasing an additional 70,656 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in Graco by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 88,708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. grew its stake in Graco by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 40,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GGG shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on Graco in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Graco from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Graco in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Graco from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Graco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Graco has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.25.

In related news, Director William J. Carroll sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total value of $1,009,980.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 67,984 shares in the company, valued at $3,814,582.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Bernard J. Moreau sold 102,949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.55, for a total value of $5,409,969.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 56,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,989,306.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 389,886 shares of company stock worth $21,167,849. 4.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of GGG stock opened at $45.57 on Friday. Graco Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.43 and a fifty-two week high of $56.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.46, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.26.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.09. Graco had a return on equity of 34.45% and a net margin of 20.89%. The business had revenue of $412.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Graco Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Investors of record on Monday, April 20th will be given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 17th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.84%.

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies division, Industrial Products division and Process division.

