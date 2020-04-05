Macquarie Group Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK)

Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK) by 7,575.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 122,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 121,200 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $20,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,256,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the fourth quarter worth $112,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,171 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 174.6% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,241 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the period. 96.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

Shares of DECK stock opened at $122.11 on Friday. Deckers Outdoor Corp has a 12 month low of $78.70 and a 12 month high of $203.19. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 12.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $157.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.30.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The textile maker reported $7.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.55 by $0.59. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 27.93%. The firm had revenue of $938.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $900.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Corp will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on DECK shares. Citigroup raised shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $193.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.07.

In other news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.28, for a total transaction of $151,144.96. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 30,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,809,030.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and footwear under the Sanuk brand name.

Further Reading: Bond

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DECK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK).

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.