Macquarie Group Ltd. Buys 12,068 Shares of Chuy’s Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CHUY)

Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Chuy’s Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CHUY) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 773,938 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,068 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 4.66% of Chuy’s worth $20,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHUY. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Chuy’s during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Columbus Circle Investors bought a new stake in shares of Chuy’s during the 4th quarter valued at $463,000. 6 Meridian boosted its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 34,525 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $895,000 after buying an additional 2,127 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chuy’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $452,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 57,725 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after buying an additional 14,500 shares in the last quarter.

Get Chuy's alerts:

In other Chuy’s news, Director Randall M. Dewitt bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.82 per share, with a total value of $84,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,335 shares in the company, valued at $106,554.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CHUY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $22.00 target price (down previously from $28.00) on shares of Chuy’s in a report on Monday, March 2nd. CL King initiated coverage on shares of Chuy’s in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Chuy’s from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Chuy’s from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHUY opened at $9.57 on Friday. Chuy’s Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $7.28 and a fifty-two week high of $29.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $152.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 1.15.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. Chuy’s had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 1.46%. The business had revenue of $102.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. Chuy’s’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Chuy’s Holdings Inc will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Chuy’s Profile

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in Texas and 19 states in the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. As of December 30, 2018, it operated 100 restaurants. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Featured Article: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHUY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chuy’s Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CHUY).

Receive News & Ratings for Chuy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chuy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.