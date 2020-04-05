Macquarie Group Ltd. Buys 137,949 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 353.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 176,983 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 137,949 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Target were worth $22,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,931,430 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,015,843,000 after purchasing an additional 306,093 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Target by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,671,968 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $727,203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517,068 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Target by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,483,728 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $574,859,000 after acquiring an additional 82,384 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Target by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,686,389 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $472,631,000 after acquiring an additional 867,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Target by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,569,625 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $457,662,000 after acquiring an additional 378,872 shares during the last quarter. 82.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TGT. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Target from $134.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Target in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 target price on shares of Target in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of Target from $130.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Target has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.68.

Target stock opened at $92.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $70.03 and a 12-month high of $130.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $105.29 and its 200 day moving average is $113.89. The company has a market capitalization of $47.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.53, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.65.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $23.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.45 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 28.46%. Target’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Target Co. will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.31%.

In other Target news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $64,362.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $982,668. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

