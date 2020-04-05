Macquarie Group Ltd. Buys 15,451 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 1,640.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,393 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,451 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $19,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AZO. Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 6,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,440,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 2,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,090,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 467,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,559,000 after buying an additional 34,467 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,340,000 after buying an additional 3,147 shares during the period. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. 91.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,275.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,175.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AutoZone in a report on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,310.00 to $1,259.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,250.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,180.86.

In related news, Director Michael M. Calbert acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $886.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,772,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 835 shares in the company, valued at $739,810. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AZO stock opened at $790.56 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $970.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,100.11. The stock has a market cap of $18.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.75. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1 year low of $684.91 and a 1 year high of $1,274.41.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $12.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.75 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 13.42% and a negative return on equity of 95.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $11.49 EPS. On average, analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 64.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

