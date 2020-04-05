Macquarie Group Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO (NYSE:MBT)

Macquarie Group Ltd. cut its holdings in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO (NYSE:MBT) by 12.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,902,252 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 265,510 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO were worth $19,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 157.2% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,143 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,921 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 79.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,327 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 3,242 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,955 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 1,834 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.24% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on MBT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th.

Shares of MBT opened at $7.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.31, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.56. Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO has a one year low of $6.20 and a one year high of $11.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.90, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.28.

Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO (NYSE:MBT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter. Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO had a return on equity of 113.52% and a net margin of 10.72%. On average, analysts predict that Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO Company Profile

Public Joint-Stock Company Mobile TeleSystems provides telecommunication services in Russia, Ukraine, Turkmenistan, and Armenia. It operates through three segments: Russia Convergent, Moscow Fixed Line, and Ukraine. The company offers voice and data transmission; Internet access; pay TV; and various value added services, including big data, Internet of Things, cloud, financial, and e-commerce services through wireless and fixed lines, as well as sells equipment, accessories, and software.

