Macquarie Group Ltd. Grows Stock Position in Varonis Systems Inc (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Varonis Systems Inc (NASDAQ:VRNS) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 284,835 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,859 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.93% of Varonis Systems worth $22,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Varonis Systems by 381.7% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,422,767 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $110,563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127,392 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Varonis Systems by 75.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,324,338 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $110,794,000 after acquiring an additional 568,109 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in Varonis Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $23,407,000. Ion Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Varonis Systems by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 581,818 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,213,000 after acquiring an additional 141,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC grew its position in Varonis Systems by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 2,034,966 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $158,137,000 after acquiring an additional 125,155 shares during the last quarter.

Get Varonis Systems alerts:

Shares of VRNS stock opened at $52.88 on Friday. Varonis Systems Inc has a 1-year low of $48.95 and a 1-year high of $93.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.90 and its 200 day moving average is $73.90. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.26 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.38. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 74.25% and a negative net margin of 30.99%. The company had revenue of $72.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Varonis Systems Inc will post -2.78 EPS for the current year.

In other Varonis Systems news, CEO Yakov Faitelson sold 65,176 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.49, for a total value of $5,441,544.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gili Iohan sold 11,765 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.48, for a total value of $1,005,672.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,549,837.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 212,035 shares of company stock valued at $17,196,165. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on VRNS. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Varonis Systems to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Varonis Systems from to in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. BidaskClub downgraded Varonis Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. William Blair began coverage on Varonis Systems in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised Varonis Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Varonis Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.33.

Varonis Systems Profile

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data. Its software allows enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential customer, and patient and employee data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

See Also: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for Varonis Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varonis Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.