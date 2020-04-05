Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $18.06 Million Position in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS)

Macquarie Group Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,540,497 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 628,900 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Oasis Petroleum were worth $18,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OAS. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 1.7% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 500,081 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 8,333 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Oasis Petroleum by 42.0% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 31,367 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 9,273 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC increased its position in Oasis Petroleum by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 58,653 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 9,876 shares during the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Oasis Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in Oasis Petroleum by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 554,450 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,802,000 after buying an additional 10,700 shares during the last quarter. 95.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OAS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oasis Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $0.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $3.50 target price (down from $4.00) on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Oasis Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $4.00 to $2.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Siebert Williams Shank restated a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Stephens cut shares of Oasis Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $5.00 to $1.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oasis Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.61.

Shares of OAS opened at $0.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $122.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Oasis Petroleum Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.25 and a 12 month high of $7.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.47.

Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The energy producer reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $483.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.79 million. Oasis Petroleum had a net margin of 7.78% and a negative return on equity of 0.50%. Equities research analysts expect that Oasis Petroleum Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oasis Petroleum Company Profile

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the North Dakota and Montana regions of the Williston Basin and the Texas region of the Delaware Basin, respectively. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 413,552 net leasehold acres in the Williston Basin; and 23,366 net leasehold acres in the Delaware Basin, as well as approximately 320.5 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated net proved reserves.

