Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $18.64 Million Stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lowered its stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 24.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 412,257 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 131,159 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $18,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TIAA FSB increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 289,262 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,080,000 after purchasing an additional 94,980 shares in the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 152.2% in the fourth quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 192,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,691,000 after purchasing an additional 116,000 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 334,787 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,139,000 after purchasing an additional 4,541 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 368,396 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,659,000 after purchasing an additional 17,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,785,000. 91.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BSX opened at $31.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.92. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12 month low of $24.10 and a 12 month high of $46.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 43.78% and a return on equity of 21.15%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Boston Scientific news, SVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 23,077 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $1,015,388.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 123,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,436,684. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 20,463 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total transaction of $860,059.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 250,710 shares in the company, valued at $10,537,341.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,673 shares of company stock worth $2,427,599 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

BSX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Cfra raised shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.31.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; percutaneous coronary interventions therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems.

