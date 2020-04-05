Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $20.41 Million Stake in US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE:USFD)

Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE:USFD) by 135.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 487,188 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 280,638 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in US Foods were worth $20,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of USFD. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of US Foods by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,885,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,240,000 after acquiring an additional 2,568,725 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in US Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $50,628,000. Parnassus Investments CA increased its stake in US Foods by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,325,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,075,000 after buying an additional 1,085,128 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in US Foods by 57.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,412,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,037,000 after buying an additional 880,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in US Foods by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,514,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,226,000 after buying an additional 623,718 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on USFD shares. Cfra lowered shares of US Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of US Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered shares of US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of US Foods from $54.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. US Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.88.

Shares of USFD opened at $14.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.56 and a 200-day moving average of $37.31. US Foods Holding Corp has a one year low of $8.32 and a one year high of $43.10. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 6.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66. US Foods had a net margin of 1.48% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The company had revenue of $6.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that US Foods Holding Corp will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. Its customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

