Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $21.81 Million Stock Holdings in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP)

Macquarie Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 61,569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,947 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $21,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,347,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,539,917,000 after buying an additional 61,504 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,123,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $752,273,000 after acquiring an additional 134,374 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,477,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $523,238,000 after acquiring an additional 515,450 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,345,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $476,740,000 after acquiring an additional 119,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 985,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $349,216,000 after acquiring an additional 28,609 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

ROP opened at $299.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $337.63 and a 200 day moving average of $351.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.83. Roper Technologies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $240.00 and a fifty-two week high of $395.00.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 32.94% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Roper Technologies Inc will post 12.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.5125 per share. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 7th. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.71%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from to and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $368.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $387.00.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Christopher Wright sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.11, for a total transaction of $804,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 53,524 shares in the company, valued at $14,350,319.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

