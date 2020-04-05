Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $22.13 Million Stake in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Macquarie Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 23.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 48,727 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 0.10% of Boston Properties worth $22,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pearl River Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 106.7% during the 4th quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 3,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 2,063 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Boston Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,203,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 45,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,156,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BXP opened at $83.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.20. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.21 and a 52-week high of $147.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a current ratio of 4.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $119.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.70.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.94). The firm had revenue of $706.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.15 million. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 17.62%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. Analysts forecast that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.92%.

In other news, President Douglas T. Linde sold 27,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.67, for a total value of $3,971,914.85. Following the transaction, the president now owns 208,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,228,362.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 4,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.64, for a total transaction of $697,366.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 88,250 shares of company stock worth $12,626,628 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $158.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Boston Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $145.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.42.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is one of the largest publicly-held developers and owners of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

