Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $22.16 Million Stake in Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV)

Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) by 6,197.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 192,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 189,217 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Dover were worth $22,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC bought a new stake in Dover during the fourth quarter worth about $1,855,000. Pearl River Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Dover by 533.1% during the fourth quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 2,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Dover in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,144,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Dover in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Dover by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 6,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. 87.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Dover from $125.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of Dover in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Dover in a research report on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dover from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Dover from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $119.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dover presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.44.

In other news, Director Kristiane C. Graham sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.05, for a total value of $36,015.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 346,892 shares in the company, valued at $41,644,384.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kristiane C. Graham sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $48,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 357,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,887,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,622 shares of company stock worth $674,751 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DOV opened at $77.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $96.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Dover Corp has a 1 year low of $62.95 and a 1 year high of $120.26.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Dover had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 29.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dover Corp will post 5.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.05%.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual and power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets.

