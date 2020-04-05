Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $22.89 Million Holdings in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) by 35.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 664,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 357,157 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 0.14% of HCP worth $22,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HCP. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in HCP by 11.2% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 24,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 2,484 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCP during the third quarter worth approximately $108,000. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. acquired a new position in shares of HCP during the fourth quarter worth approximately $241,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in shares of HCP during the third quarter worth approximately $342,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of HCP by 2.8% during the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 410,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,613,000 after purchasing an additional 11,124 shares in the last quarter. 95.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HCP stock opened at $20.29 on Friday. HCP, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.58 and a 1 year high of $37.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.89 and its 200-day moving average is $33.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15, a PEG ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

HCP, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. HCP owns a large-scale portfolio primarily diversified across life science, medical office and senior housing. Recognized as a global leader in sustainability, HCP has been a publicly-traded company since 1985 and was the first healthcare REIT selected to the S&P 500 index.

