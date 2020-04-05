Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $22.96 Million Position in AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)

Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) by 30.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 654,732 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 152,100 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 0.34% of AmeriCold Realty Trust worth $22,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of COLD. Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new stake in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $96,845,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust by 51.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,119,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420,306 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,983,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373,243 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust by 68.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,111,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,269,000 after purchasing an additional 861,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust by 3,510.6% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 880,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,887,000 after purchasing an additional 856,589 shares during the last quarter.

Get AmeriCold Realty Trust alerts:

NYSE:COLD opened at $33.47 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.52 and its 200-day moving average is $35.29. AmeriCold Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $23.30 and a 52-week high of $40.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.46, a PEG ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 0.34.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is an increase from AmeriCold Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. AmeriCold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 71.79%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on COLD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Bank of America lowered shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $42.50 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AmeriCold Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.75.

About AmeriCold Realty Trust

Americold is the world's largest owner and operator of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 155 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 918.7 million refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

Further Reading: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for AmeriCold Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmeriCold Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.