Macquarie Group Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,402 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,484 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $22,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $162,390,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,228,346 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $368,528,000 after purchasing an additional 323,402 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 289.5% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 319,085 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,732,000 after purchasing an additional 237,170 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $758,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $44,787,000. 92.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

In other news, Director Dustin R. Womble sold 55,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.25, for a total transaction of $18,438,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 220,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,963,525.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.80, for a total value of $3,238,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 91,050 shares of company stock valued at $30,295,348. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies stock opened at $284.82 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $304.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $291.48. The company has a market cap of $11.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.75. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $205.63 and a 52-week high of $340.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $288.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.57 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 13.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tyler Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Robert W. Baird downgraded Tyler Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $310.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 13th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $280.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $335.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Sunday, February 16th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $285.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $314.78.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

Featured Story: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.