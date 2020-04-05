Macquarie Group Ltd. Purchases 373,600 Shares of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR)

Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) by 178.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 583,250 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 373,600 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.16% of Continental Resources worth $20,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Continental Resources by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,440 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Continental Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $85,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Continental Resources by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,767 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Continental Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Hexavest Inc. bought a new position in Continental Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $175,000. Institutional investors own 19.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CLR shares. Cfra dropped their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $21.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 9th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH decreased their target price on Continental Resources from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. TD Securities lowered Continental Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Barclays lowered Continental Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered Continental Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Continental Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.98.

In other news, CFO John D. Hart bought 16,200 shares of Continental Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.43 per share, with a total value of $282,366.00. Also, Director John T. Mcnabb II bought 3,000 shares of Continental Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.30 per share, with a total value of $30,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 156,086 shares of company stock valued at $1,476,205 over the last three months. 77.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE CLR opened at $9.08 on Friday. Continental Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.90 and a 52 week high of $52.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.34.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Continental Resources had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 12.20%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Continental Resources, Inc. will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

