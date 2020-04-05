Macquarie Group Ltd. Purchases 82,413 Shares of Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR)

Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) by 158.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,377 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,413 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $20,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cpwm LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $442,000. Brooktree Capital Management purchased a new stake in Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,777,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC raised its stake in Marriott International by 1,042.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nomura decreased their price target on shares of Marriott International from to in a research note on Friday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Marriott International from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Sunday, March 1st. Finally, Cfra decreased their price target on shares of Marriott International from $132.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.71.

Shares of NASDAQ MAR opened at $59.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.43. Marriott International Inc has a 52 week low of $46.56 and a 52 week high of $153.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $107.67 and its 200 day moving average is $129.47. The company has a market cap of $20.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.62.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.11. Marriott International had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 181.84%. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Marriott International Inc will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.00%.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

