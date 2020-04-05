Macquarie Group Ltd. Raises Holdings in EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG)

Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 254,881 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 4,780 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $21,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 685 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter worth $79,000. 87.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE EOG opened at $39.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.45, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.84. EOG Resources Inc has a 1 year low of $27.00 and a 1 year high of $107.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.18.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The energy exploration company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.20. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 15.74%. The business had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that EOG Resources Inc will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is presently 23.09%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Edward Jones lowered EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine lowered EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler lowered EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from to in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Bank of America raised EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.57.

In other EOG Resources news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 420 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.49, for a total value of $36,325.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,296 shares in the company, valued at $4,350,101.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

