Macquarie Group Ltd. Raises Stake in Wix.Com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Wix.Com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX) by 20.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 136,244 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,852 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 0.27% of Wix.Com worth $16,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WIX. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Wix.Com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Wix.Com by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Wix.Com by 62.6% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 330 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Wix.Com by 652.3% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 331 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Wix.Com by 212.1% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 412 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. 89.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised Wix.Com from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Wix.Com from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Wix.Com in a research report on Sunday, March 22nd. ValuEngine raised Wix.Com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on Wix.Com from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.14.

WIX stock opened at $94.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.14 and a beta of 1.60. Wix.Com Ltd has a 12-month low of $76.81 and a 12-month high of $156.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.87.

Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The information services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $204.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.63 million. Wix.Com had a negative return on equity of 27.21% and a negative net margin of 11.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Wix.Com Ltd will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wix.Com Profile

Wix.com Ltd. develops and markets an Internet service that allows users to create Web content in Latin America, Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It offers Web development, design, and management solutions and apps through an online platform that enables its user base of businesses, organizations, professionals, and individuals to create a digital presence.

