Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 2,065 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lowered its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,306 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 2,065 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $19,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SYK. Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in Stryker by 200.8% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 14,930 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,229,000 after purchasing an additional 9,967 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Stryker by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 130,990 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,333,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Stryker by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,462,431 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,918,870,000 after purchasing an additional 229,189 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Stryker in the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Stryker by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 3,375 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. 73.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SYK stock opened at $148.07 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $181.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $203.16. The stock has a market cap of $56.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.84. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $124.54 and a 1 year high of $226.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.03. Stryker had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 25.75%. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 8.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.85%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SYK. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $248.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $239.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Stryker from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.29.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

