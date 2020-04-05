Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 212 Shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS)

Macquarie Group Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,197 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 212 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $17,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Firestone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.27% of the company’s stock.

GS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson lowered shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $310.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $230.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $290.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $160.00 price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Goldman Sachs Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $225.68.

NYSE:GS opened at $146.93 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $189.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $214.94. The company has a market capitalization of $51.56 billion, a PE ratio of 7.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a 1-year low of $130.85 and a 1-year high of $250.46.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $4.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.20 by ($0.51). The business had revenue of $9.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.56 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 15.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 19.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.78%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

