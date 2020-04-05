Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 2,376 Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Macquarie Group Ltd. cut its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 354,567 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,376 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.14% of SS&C Technologies worth $21,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SSNC. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 119.2% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 629 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC boosted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 130.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 752 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in SS&C Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 596.0% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in SS&C Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

In other SS&C Technologies news, CFO Patrick J. Pedonti sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total value of $5,859,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,255,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Smita Conjeevaram acquired 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.43 per share, for a total transaction of $69,002.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $236,580. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 3,001 shares of company stock worth $142,541 in the last ninety days. 14.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:SSNC opened at $41.56 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.75 and its 200 day moving average is $55.99. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.51 and a fifty-two week high of $67.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.47 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 19.64% and a net margin of 9.46%. SS&C Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.81%.

SSNC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their price target on SS&C Technologies from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on SS&C Technologies in a report on Monday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. SS&C Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.79.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries in the United States, Canada, rest of the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's products and services allow its clients to automate and integrate front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions, including portfolio management and reporting; and back-office functions comprising accounting, transfer agency, compliance, regulatory services, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing, and clearing.

