Macquarie Group Ltd. Trims Stock Position in Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL)

Macquarie Group Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,091,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.21% of Mylan worth $21,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MYL. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Mylan by 463.8% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,010,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,613,000 after acquiring an additional 3,299,304 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in Mylan by 248.8% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 2,464,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757,880 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mylan by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 20,781,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,713,000 after buying an additional 1,373,299 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Mylan by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 4,120,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,817,000 after buying an additional 1,339,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Mylan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,652,000. 85.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Mylan news, insider Paul Campbell sold 11,611 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $267,053.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 37,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $851,552. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MYL opened at $13.74 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.04. The stock has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a PE ratio of 3.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.21. Mylan NV has a one year low of $12.75 and a one year high of $28.45.

Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. Mylan had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 0.15%. Mylan’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mylan NV will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MYL shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Mylan from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Mylan from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. BidaskClub raised Mylan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mylan in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Mylan from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.89.

Mylan N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic, branded-generic, brand-name, and over-the-counter (OTC) pharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers active pharmaceutical ingredients and finished dosage forms; and antiretroviral medicines to treat HIV/AIDS.

