Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $127.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from to in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $198.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDGL opened at $60.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $934.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.03 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.39. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $56.82 and a fifty-two week high of $145.16.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.67) by ($0.13). The company’s revenue was down 100.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.75) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals will post -8.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,712,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 123,933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,291,000 after buying an additional 12,032 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,697,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $154,625,000 after buying an additional 13,850 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 351,641 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,038,000 after buying an additional 21,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 90.3% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,497 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after buying an additional 6,404 shares during the last quarter. 67.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. The company's lead candidate is MGL-3196, an orally administered, small-molecule, liver-directed, thyroid hormone receptor (THR) ß-selective agonist, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

