Man Group plc Acquires 2,461 Shares of Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL)

Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) by 13.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,678 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,461 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $4,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 129.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 179.2% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period.

In related news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $300,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 39,353 shares in the company, valued at $5,903,343.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Thomas Kingsbury sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.89, for a total value of $5,797,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 141,441 shares in the company, valued at $32,798,753.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BURL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Burlington Stores in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Burlington Stores from $258.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $225.05.

BURL stock opened at $140.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.29, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $195.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $208.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 0.64. Burlington Stores Inc has a 1 year low of $105.67 and a 1 year high of $250.89.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.23 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 131.83% and a net margin of 6.38%. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.83 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Burlington Stores Inc will post 6.52 EPS for the current year.

About Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

