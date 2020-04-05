Man Group plc Boosts Position in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Man Group plc raised its position in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) by 312.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,485 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 76,129 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned approximately 0.06% of Nordstrom worth $4,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in Nordstrom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Nordstrom by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Nordstrom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Nordstrom by 33.2% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,739 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in Nordstrom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Institutional investors own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

JWN opened at $13.05 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.92, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.37. Nordstrom, Inc. has a one year low of $12.27 and a one year high of $46.20.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 64.94% and a net margin of 3.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.34%.

In other news, insider Erik B. Nordstrom sold 77,609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.92, for a total value of $3,330,978.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,720,391 shares in the company, valued at $116,759,181.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Anne L. Bramman sold 3,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total value of $140,819.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 91,100 shares in the company, valued at $3,848,975. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Nordstrom in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Nordstrom from $33.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Cleveland Research lowered Nordstrom from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Nordstrom from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Nordstrom from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nordstrom currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.72.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Jeffrey boutiques; clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; and Nordstrom Locals.

