Man Group plc Boosts Stake in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW)

Man Group plc lifted its stake in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) by 271.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 141,317 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,291 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned 0.17% of Wolverine World Wide worth $4,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WWW. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. First Bank & Trust increased its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 585.8% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,790 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,529 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wolverine World Wide in the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new stake in Wolverine World Wide in the 4th quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Wolverine World Wide in the 4th quarter worth $149,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Wolverine World Wide alerts:

Shares of Wolverine World Wide stock opened at $12.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.19 and a twelve month high of $37.58.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The textile maker reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59. Wolverine World Wide had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 23.60%. The firm had revenue of $607.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. Wolverine World Wide’s payout ratio is 17.78%.

WWW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Wolverine World Wide from to in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price target (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Wolverine World Wide currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.43.

In related news, insider Michael Jeppesen sold 45,493 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.65, for a total value of $1,257,881.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,016,331.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey M. Boromisa sold 3,920 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.97, for a total transaction of $105,722.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,582.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Wolverine World Wide

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through three segments: Wolverine Outdoor & Lifestyle Group, Wolverine Boston Group, and Wolverine Heritage Group. It offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

Read More: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Wolverine World Wide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolverine World Wide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.