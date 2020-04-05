Man Group plc Buys 84,872 Shares of Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG)

Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG) by 1,184.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 92,039 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,872 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned approximately 0.07% of Leggett & Platt worth $4,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 67.8% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 634.7% during the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. 73.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LEG opened at $22.72 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.50 and a 200 day moving average of $45.04. Leggett & Platt, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.03 and a fifty-two week high of $55.42. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 27.79% and a net margin of 7.02%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Leggett & Platt, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.26%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Leggett & Platt from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. CJS Securities lowered Leggett & Platt from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on Leggett & Platt from $50.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.25.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs and produces various engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Residential Products, Furniture Products, Industrial Products, and Specialized Products. The Residential Products segment offers innersprings, wire forms, and machines to shape wire into various types of springs; industrial sewing/finishing machines, conveyor lines, mattress packaging, and glue-drying equipment, as well as quilting machines; and structural fabrics, carpet cushions, and geo components.

