Man Group plc Cuts Stock Holdings in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC)

Man Group plc trimmed its stake in shares of Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) by 20.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 124,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 31,246 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Kforce were worth $4,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in Kforce by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 498,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,773,000 after purchasing an additional 26,964 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Kforce by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 486,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,327,000 after purchasing an additional 75,731 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Kforce by 67.0% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 407,107 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,162,000 after purchasing an additional 163,333 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Kforce by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 346,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,752,000 after purchasing an additional 18,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P lifted its position in Kforce by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 130,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,169,000 after purchasing an additional 12,703 shares during the last quarter. 81.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KFRC opened at $25.58 on Friday. Kforce Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.60 and a 1-year high of $42.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.34 and a 200 day moving average of $36.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $585.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.89.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $336.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.56 million. Kforce had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 29.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kforce Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Kforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.04%.

KFRC has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Kforce from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered shares of Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of Kforce from $42.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Kforce in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kforce from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Kforce currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.33.

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Technology (Tech), Finance and Accounting (FA), and Government Solutions (GS) segments. The Tech segment provides temporary staffing and permanent placement services to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, project management, enterprise data management, business intelligence, artificial intelligence, machine learning, network architecture, and security.

