Man Group plc Decreases Position in Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK)

Man Group plc decreased its stake in Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 71.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 145,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 356,222 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Discovery Inc Series C were worth $4,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DISCK. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Discovery Inc Series C by 150.4% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Discovery Inc Series C in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Discovery Inc Series C in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Discovery Inc Series C in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new position in Discovery Inc Series C in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. 56.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DISCK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Discovery Inc Series C from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. BidaskClub cut Discovery Inc Series C from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ DISCK opened at $16.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.83. Discovery Inc Series C has a 52-week low of $15.43 and a 52-week high of $31.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.01). Discovery Inc Series C had a net margin of 18.57% and a return on equity of 24.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter.

About Discovery Inc Series C

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

