Man Group plc Decreases Stake in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

Man Group plc lessened its stake in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 49.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,557 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 28,511 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned 0.09% of LHC Group worth $4,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of LHC Group by 44.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 242 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of LHC Group by 4,600.0% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 282 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of LHC Group by 129.0% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 687 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of LHC Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $138,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of LHC Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark boosted their target price on LHC Group from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on LHC Group from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LHC Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of LHC Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.45.

Shares of NASDAQ LHCG opened at $122.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. LHC Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $98.41 and a twelve month high of $159.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $133.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.95. The stock has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.61.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The health services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15. LHC Group had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 4.60%. The company had revenue of $531.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $541.57 million. As a group, research analysts predict that LHC Group, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

About LHC Group

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

