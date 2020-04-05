Man Group plc Grows Position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd (NYSE:NTB)

Man Group plc raised its position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd (NYSE:NTB) by 69.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 109,157 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,662 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned 0.20% of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son worth $4,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 282,375 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,453,000 after purchasing an additional 15,999 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 170,379 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,353,000 after buying an additional 3,258 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 60.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 69,377 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,569,000 after buying an additional 26,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the fourth quarter valued at about $345,000. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son alerts:

Shares of NYSE NTB opened at $15.96 on Friday. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $13.76 and a fifty-two week high of $40.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $891.30 million, a PE ratio of 4.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 2.16.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $37.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine lowered Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.60.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Company Profile

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and non-interest bearing deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's lending portfolio includes residential mortgage lending, automobile financing, consumer financing, credit cards, overdraft facilities, commercial real estate lending, and commercial and industrial loans.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd (NYSE:NTB).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.