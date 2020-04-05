Man Group plc Has $4.06 Million Stock Holdings in Delek US Holdings Inc (NYSE:DK)

Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of Delek US Holdings Inc (NYSE:DK) by 13.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,961 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,977 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned 0.16% of Delek US worth $4,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DK. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Delek US by 102.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,074,098 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $103,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552,940 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Delek US during the fourth quarter valued at $37,554,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Delek US during the fourth quarter valued at $17,394,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Delek US by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,103,758 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $104,069,000 after purchasing an additional 417,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP acquired a new stake in Delek US during the fourth quarter valued at $11,149,000.

Get Delek US alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Delek Us Holdings, Inc. purchased 451,822 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.02 per share, for a total transaction of $4,979,078.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn purchased 839,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.42 per share, for a total transaction of $8,746,548.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on DK shares. Credit Suisse Group cut Delek US from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Delek US from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Delek US from to in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Delek US from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Delek US from $42.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.90.

Delek US stock opened at $15.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.80. Delek US Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $7.79 and a 52 week high of $44.08.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.14). Delek US had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 3.34%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Delek US Holdings Inc will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.99%. This is a positive change from Delek US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. Delek US’s payout ratio is currently 37.58%.

About Delek US

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company's Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminals.

Featured Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for Delek US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delek US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.