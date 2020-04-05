Man Group plc Has $4.24 Million Stock Holdings in Phibro Animal Health Corp (NASDAQ:PAHC)

Man Group plc lessened its holdings in Phibro Animal Health Corp (NASDAQ:PAHC) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 170,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,400 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned about 0.42% of Phibro Animal Health worth $4,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 123,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,070,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 121.1% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 38,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. 50.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ PAHC opened at $23.76 on Friday. Phibro Animal Health Corp has a fifty-two week low of $16.87 and a fifty-two week high of $36.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market cap of $997.57 million, a P/E ratio of 25.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 0.40.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. Phibro Animal Health had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 4.67%. The company had revenue of $214.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.87 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Phibro Animal Health Corp will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. Phibro Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.37%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised Phibro Animal Health from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine cut Phibro Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. G.Research raised Phibro Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. BidaskClub raised Phibro Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Gabelli cut Phibro Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.20.

Phibro Animal Health Corporation operates as a diversified animal health and mineral nutrition company primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets products for a range of food animals, including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, and aquaculture.

