Man Group plc Has $4.39 Million Stock Holdings in Cardiovascular Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSII)

Man Group plc trimmed its stake in Cardiovascular Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSII) by 13.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,321 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 14,482 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned about 0.26% of Cardiovascular Systems worth $4,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 127.5% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 853 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 57.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,631 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its holdings in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 900.0% during the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 2,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Cardiovascular Systems from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cardiovascular Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.40.

Shares of CSII stock opened at $34.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Cardiovascular Systems Inc has a 52 week low of $26.00 and a 52 week high of $55.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.48.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical device company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $68.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.90 million. Cardiovascular Systems had a negative return on equity of 4.90% and a negative net margin of 2.66%. Research analysts expect that Cardiovascular Systems Inc will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various devices to treat vascular and coronary diseases in the United States. The company offers peripheral arterial disease products, including Diamondback 360 Peripheral, Predator 360, Stealth 360 Peripheral Orbital Atherectomy System (OAS), Diamondback 360 60cm Peripheral OAS, Diamondback 360 Low Profile Peripheral, Diamondback 360 1.50 Peripheral, Diamondback 360 2.00 Peripheral, Diamondback 360 200cm Peripheral, and Diamondback 360 180cm Peripheral, which are catheter-based platforms for treating a range of plaque types in leg arteries above and below the knee, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations associated with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives.

