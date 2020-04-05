Man Group plc Has $4.40 Million Holdings in Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Man Group plc lessened its holdings in shares of Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 23.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,996 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned about 0.07% of Polaris Industries worth $4,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PII. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Polaris Industries by 174.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 725,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,795,000 after purchasing an additional 461,218 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Polaris Industries by 475.7% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 359,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,530,000 after acquiring an additional 296,799 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Polaris Industries by 144.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 472,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,089,000 after acquiring an additional 279,757 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Polaris Industries by 1,391.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 182,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,566,000 after acquiring an additional 170,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Polaris Industries by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 884,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,935,000 after acquiring an additional 168,976 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Annette K. Clayton sold 38,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.50, for a total transaction of $3,646,755.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Polaris Industries from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Polaris Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Polaris Industries in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Polaris Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Polaris Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Polaris Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.36.

Shares of NYSE:PII opened at $39.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.32. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.50, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.74. Polaris Industries Inc. has a one year low of $37.35 and a one year high of $104.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Polaris Industries had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 39.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Polaris Industries Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This is a boost from Polaris Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.36%. Polaris Industries’s payout ratio is 39.24%.

Polaris Industries Profile

Polaris Industries Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bike conversion kit systems; motorcycles; low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles; and boats.

