Man Group plc Has $4.94 Million Stake in Foundation Building Materials Inc (NYSE:FBM)

Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of Foundation Building Materials Inc (NYSE:FBM) by 38.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 255,252 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,772 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned 0.59% of Foundation Building Materials worth $4,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Foundation Building Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Foundation Building Materials by 233.3% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Foundation Building Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Foundation Building Materials during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Foundation Building Materials by 434.5% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 6,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 5,648 shares during the period. 99.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP James R. Carpenter bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.88 per share, with a total value of $98,800.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 5,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,600.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FBM stock opened at $8.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Foundation Building Materials Inc has a 12 month low of $7.99 and a 12 month high of $22.14. The company has a market capitalization of $392.30 million, a P/E ratio of 9.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.77.

Foundation Building Materials (NYSE:FBM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. Foundation Building Materials had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 1.87%. The company had revenue of $514.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $539.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Foundation Building Materials Inc will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on FBM shares. ValuEngine upgraded Foundation Building Materials from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James decreased their target price on Foundation Building Materials from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Stephens decreased their target price on Foundation Building Materials from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Evercore ISI downgraded Foundation Building Materials from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Foundation Building Materials from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $24.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

About Foundation Building Materials

Foundation Building Materials, Inc distributes building products in the United States and Canada. It offers wallboard, suspended ceiling system, and metal framing products. The company also provides complementary and other products, tools, and accessories, such as wallboard accessories, stucco and finishing systems, safety accessories, fasteners, insulations, doors, and roofing products.

