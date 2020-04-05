Man Group plc Lowers Stock Position in VF Corp (NYSE:VFC)

Man Group plc cut its holdings in shares of VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 18.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,375 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 11,138 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in VF were worth $4,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of VF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of VF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of VF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in shares of VF by 89.6% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 493 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

VFC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of VF in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of VF in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of VF from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of VF from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of VF from $106.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. VF presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.81.

VF stock opened at $48.88 on Friday. VF Corp has a one year low of $45.07 and a one year high of $100.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $67.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.29. The company has a market cap of $19.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.33.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.02. VF had a return on equity of 30.78% and a net margin of 10.54%. The company had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. VF’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that VF Corp will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. VF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.79%.

In other news, Director Veronica Wu purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $71.00 per share, with a total value of $35,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,145. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

