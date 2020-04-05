Man Group plc Raises Stock Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Man Group plc lifted its position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 209.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,695 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 25,505 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $5,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PPG. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its stake in PPG Industries by 54.6% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 235 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in PPG Industries by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in PPG Industries by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,063 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in PPG Industries by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,251 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PPG Industries by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,096 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on PPG shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $141.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $127.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of PPG Industries from to in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.83.

Shares of PPG opened at $80.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44, a P/E/G ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.32. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.77 and a 1 year high of $134.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.13.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 28.25% and a net margin of 8.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 21st were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.80%.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

