Man Group plc Sells 11,643 Shares of Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII)

Man Group plc trimmed its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 142,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 11,643 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned 0.74% of Heidrick & Struggles International worth $4,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSII. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Heidrick & Struggles International in the fourth quarter worth $5,198,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,265,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,125,000 after purchasing an additional 79,747 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International during the fourth quarter valued at $2,098,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 2,052.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 58,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 55,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 151,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,939,000 after purchasing an additional 52,800 shares in the last quarter. 92.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HSII stock opened at $20.67 on Friday. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.99 and a fifty-two week high of $42.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $435.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.25.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54. Heidrick & Struggles International had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 6.46%. The company had revenue of $180.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.91 million. Equities analysts predict that Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. Heidrick & Struggles International’s dividend payout ratio is 23.17%.

HSII has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Heidrick & Struggles International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised Heidrick & Struggles International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on Heidrick & Struggles International from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

In other news, CEO Krishnan Rajagopalan bought 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.87 per share, with a total value of $75,132.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 77,392 shares in the company, valued at $1,615,171.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders acquired 4,909 shares of company stock worth $103,380. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search and consulting services to businesses and business leaders in the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

