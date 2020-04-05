Man Group plc Sells 148,111 Shares of Post Holdings Inc (NYSE:POST)

Man Group plc decreased its holdings in Post Holdings Inc (NYSE:POST) by 77.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 44,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148,111 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Post were worth $4,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in POST. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Post by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,943,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,027,000 after acquiring an additional 295,986 shares in the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT lifted its position in Post by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 2,027,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,165,000 after acquiring an additional 154,964 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Post by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 481,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,528,000 after acquiring an additional 131,563 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Post in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,952,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Post by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,080,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,860,000 after acquiring an additional 111,067 shares in the last quarter. 91.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Post alerts:

In related news, Director Jay W. Brown sold 3,300 shares of Post stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.01, for a total value of $356,433.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,433. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on POST shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 price target on shares of Post in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Post in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $129.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Post from $127.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Post in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Post from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Post has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.70.

NYSE:POST opened at $86.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 64.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $92.83 and its 200 day moving average is $102.44. Post Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $68.97 and a 12 month high of $113.73.

Post (NYSE:POST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Post had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 1.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. Research analysts predict that Post Holdings Inc will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Post Company Profile

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Refrigerated Food, and Active Nutrition segments. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

Recommended Story: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Post Holdings Inc (NYSE:POST).

Receive News & Ratings for Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.