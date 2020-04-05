Man Group plc Sells 253,510 Shares of Associated Banc Corp (NYSE:ASB)

Man Group plc lowered its stake in Associated Banc Corp (NYSE:ASB) by 54.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 212,795 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 253,510 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Associated Banc were worth $4,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Associated Banc by 7.6% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 536,223 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,859,000 after buying an additional 38,022 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 235,837 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,197,000 after purchasing an additional 85,707 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 63,709 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 17,507 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 150,185 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,310,000 after purchasing an additional 32,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 896,072 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,749,000 after purchasing an additional 117,341 shares during the last quarter. 75.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Associated Banc in a report on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Associated Banc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Associated Banc from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Associated Banc from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Associated Banc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. Associated Banc has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.67.

In other Associated Banc news, Director Michael T. Crowley, Jr. bought 5,000 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.45 per share, with a total value of $92,250.00. Also, EVP John P. Hankerd sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.57, for a total transaction of $123,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,358.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 27,000 shares of company stock worth $432,170. Corporate insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ASB opened at $11.48 on Friday. Associated Banc Corp has a one year low of $10.23 and a one year high of $23.26. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. Associated Banc had a net margin of 20.79% and a return on equity of 9.17%. The firm had revenue of $293.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Associated Banc Corp will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.27%. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.55%.

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. Its Corporate and Commercial Specialty segment offers deposit and cash management solutions, such as commercial checking and interest-bearing deposit products, cash vault and night depository services, liquidity solutions, payables and receivables solutions, and information services; and lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending, and loan syndications.

