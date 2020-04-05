Man Group plc Sells 3,336 Shares of White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd (NYSE:WTM)

Man Group plc reduced its position in White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd (NYSE:WTM) by 43.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,271 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,336 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group were worth $4,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WTM. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 74,072 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $82,628,000 after purchasing an additional 11,040 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners Inc. lifted its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 47,019 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $52,450,000 after purchasing an additional 7,398 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 10.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,686 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $66,621,000 after purchasing an additional 5,843 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,262 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,769 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812 shares during the period. 86.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Morgan W. Davis acquired 1,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $840.00 per share, with a total value of $882,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,029 shares in the company, valued at $5,904,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE WTM opened at $930.14 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $962.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,064.75. White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd has a 52-week low of $629.21 and a 52-week high of $1,168.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported ($7.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $23.80 million for the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group had a net margin of 46.40% and a negative return on equity of 1.99%.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%.

White Mountains Insurance Group Profile

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurances services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, MediaAlpha and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

