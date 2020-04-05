Man Group plc Sells 5,188 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Man Group plc cut its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,448 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,188 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $4,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UPS opened at $90.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $79.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.61, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $82.00 and a one year high of $125.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.92.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.11. The business had revenue of $20.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.66 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 156.11% and a net margin of 5.99%. United Parcel Service’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.94 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were issued a $1.01 dividend. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 53.65%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on UPS shares. Cowen lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $119.00 to $101.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank lowered United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Friday, January 31st. Standpoint Research raised United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.84.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

