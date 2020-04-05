Man Group plc Sells 56,153 Shares of Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST)

Man Group plc lowered its position in Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST) by 60.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,153 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned 0.08% of Nexstar Media Group worth $4,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Nexstar Media Group by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 48,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,684,000 after purchasing an additional 6,918 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new position in Nexstar Media Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,518,000. Selz Capital LLC raised its position in Nexstar Media Group by 129.0% in the 4th quarter. Selz Capital LLC now owns 91,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,740,000 after purchasing an additional 51,600 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Nexstar Media Group by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 611,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,607,000 after purchasing an additional 5,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in Nexstar Media Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000.

Get Nexstar Media Group alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from to in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $140.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.00.

Shares of NXST stock opened at $50.75 on Friday. Nexstar Media Group Inc has a 12-month low of $43.37 and a 12-month high of $133.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $89.69 and a 200-day moving average of $104.94.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.31 by ($0.95). Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.22 EPS. Nexstar Media Group’s quarterly revenue was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group Inc will post 16.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth Ryder sold 1,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.71, for a total value of $70,306.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $474,983.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis Miller sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.95, for a total transaction of $67,468.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 2,125 shares of company stock valued at $160,670 and sold 19,978 shares valued at $1,294,073. 6.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Nexstar Media Group Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community Websites in small and medium-sized markets. It offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.

Recommended Story: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST).

Receive News & Ratings for Nexstar Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexstar Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.