Man Group plc Sells 9,327 Shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG)

Man Group plc reduced its holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) by 18.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,327 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co were worth $4,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 105.6% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:AJG opened at $76.26 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $93.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.32. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has a 52-week low of $65.09 and a 52-week high of $109.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $14.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.86.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Arthur J Gallagher & Co had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 9.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Arthur J Gallagher & Co will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. This is an increase from Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s dividend payout ratio is 49.32%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AJG. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $113.00 target price on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Arthur J Gallagher & Co from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $107.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $121.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Arthur J Gallagher & Co from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.56.

In other news, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 3,433 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.28, for a total value of $361,426.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,426.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 15,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.11, for a total value of $1,556,961.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 40,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,132,855.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Arthur J Gallagher & Co

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to entities in the United States and internationally. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

